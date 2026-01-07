Tsu Surf’s Prison Release Date Finally Revealed

Tsu Surf has been patiently waiting to get out of prison for years, and now, it looks like his big day is right around the corner. Federal Bureau of Prisons records show that the 35-year-old artist is set to be released on February 16, 2026, per Akademiks. That's just a few weeks away, and needless to say, fans can't wait.

As for what exactly they can expect upon his release, that remains unclear. In Tsu Surf's last update, which he delivered via his website back in August, he didn't seem sure he'd be returning to the battle rap scene.

“IM GETTING SO CLOSE I CAN TASTE THE DOOR,” he declared at the time. “WHO GOING TO BE MY FIRST BATTLE HOME? HONESTLY, I GOTTA SEE IF MY HEART IS STILL THERE, THE ENERGY DOESN’T FEEL THE SAME. IF I DON’T FEEL LIKE ITS ANYBODY WORTHY OF SHARING THE STAGE WHEN I TOUCH, I’LL PASS."

Why Is Tsu Surf In Prison?

Tsu-Surf attends The Ultimate Rap League App Event at Private Residence on October 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In April of 2023, Tsu Surf pleaded guilty to conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. At the time, he was facing a sentence of up to 30 years behind bars. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton instead sentenced him to just five years, along with a $15K fine.

Last January, the Newark-born performer launched a website in an attempt to stay connected with his fans amid his incarceration. In his first message, he made it clear that he'd been doing everything in his power to become the best version of himself.