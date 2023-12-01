Tsu Surf Hit With Five-Year Prison Sentence For RICO Charges

Tsu Surf pleaded guilty to conspiracy and to possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Earlier this week, Tsu Surf appeared in court, where U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton handed him a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The artist was arrested in October of 2022 following a police standoff which saw him barricade himself and a woman inside of a Jersey City home, refusing to surrender.

The artist could have been looking at up to 30 years for his charges, however, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy and to possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. He, along with nine other individuals, are accused of being members of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips. Tsu Surf has been accused of being a leader of the gang, and of shooting a rival gang member in 2017. He was given three years of supervised release, as well as a $15K fine.

Tsu Surf Receives His Sentence

Tsu Surf isn't the only alleged Rollin' 60s member to find themself in some hot water this year. This summer, Quando Rondo was also arrested along with various others, and indicted on drug and gang charges. He was later released on bond, allowing him to continue working. Georgia prosecutors later tried to have him banned from his hometown of Savannah. According to them, he's a target for gun violence, making the city less safe. Luckily for him, however, the judge denied their motion.

Quando Rondo maintains his innocence, recently claiming to be suspicious that someone in his circle "snitched" on him. "I aint fw nobody right now !" he began, "I dont want nobody with my number right now ! I got one of the [best] lawyers and private investigators on my team this discovery nd paperwork done open my eyes one of yall n***as in the circle been talking thats why i cut all ties im innocent !" What do you think of Tsu Surf's prison sentence? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

