It’s been a year full of rapper RICO arrests, with the latest one to make headlines taking place earlier this month when 32-year-old Tsu Surf was taken into police custody along with a group of other men over their alleged involvement in a series of crimes spanning back several years.

As Fox5NY reporter Lisa Evers shared, the rapper was not present in court yesterday (October 27) as he pleaded not guilty to his charges, but rather, opted to enter his plea via teleconference.

#UPDATE #TsuSurf #RICO case Battle rap legend Rahjon "Tsu Surf" Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today. He remains in custody at Essex County Jail. @piperboywilliam @Vada_Fly #hot97 #fox5ny pic.twitter.com/cjohnSaYTu — LISA EVERS (@LisaEvers) October 28, 2022

“Rahjon ‘Tsu Surf’ Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today. He remains in custody at Essex County Jail,” the journalist shared on social media.

As AllHipHop notes, yesterday also saw the New Jersey-born artist share one of his first tweets since his October 13th arrest. “I seen Monsters before,” he wrote. “Free Me.”

At this time, the details that have emerged regarding the RICO case reveal that federal prosecutors have accused Tsu Surf of being an active member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips sect, the Silverbacc Gorillas (SBG).

I seen Monsters before…. Free Me. — Tsu’Ca Doncic (@Tsu_Surf) October 27, 2022

The then men involved in the indictment are accused of a variety of criminal activities, including murder, moving drugs, robbery, and theft, all dating back to 2015.

In the weeks since Surf’s arrest, a handful of close friends have been speaking out, including Joe Budden, who addressed the situation on a recent episode of his self-titled podcast. “At some point, we’re going to have to address Surf. Free Surf until they say it backwards,” the host said.

“I don’t know how bad it is, how severe it is. Unfortunately, I did not get to speak to Surf right before he left, but I love him of course, I support him. Anything that he, his mom, his family needs from me, I’m there. He already know, that just goes unsaid for me,” Budden added.

