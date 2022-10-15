While Gunna, Young Thug, and other YSL members are awaiting to find out if their RICO trial will be pushed from January 2023 to March of next year, another well-known lyricist has been hit with a serious indictment of his own.

As reported by AllHipHop, battle rapper Tsu Surf has been placed in police custody alongside nine other people in an ongoing racketeering case that has federal prosecutors alleging that the 32-year-old – born Rahjon Cox – is an active member of a sect of the Rollin’ 60s Neighbourhood Crips.

Rapper Tsu Surf attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 presented by Sprite at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 20, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

It’s been noted that the New Jersey-based crew goes by the Silverbacc Gorillas, or “SBG,” according to Lisa Evers from New York’s Fox 5.

The feds are accusing Surf and his fellow alleged gang members of murder, moving drugs, robbery, theft, and engaging in other illicit activities that remain unnamed at this time. It’s been said that SBG has been under police surveillance dating back to 2015.

According to the indictment, the “Percs And Paranoia” artist shot a gun at a rival in March of 2017, and another named individual reportedly crippled a “rival gang member” in another serious incident. On top of that, there are also claims of selling weed in an Instagram DM convo.

Others named alongside Surf include Jason Franklin (“Freak” or “OG Freak”), Elijah Williams (“Lil Smith”), Tre Byrd (“Bangs” or “G Bandz”), Kareem Green (“Try Me”), Tyheim Terry (“Ty” or “Rollin’ Ty”), Amir Warden (“Stamps” or “Killa”), Amir Edmons (“G Baby”), Abdul Yarrell (“Runit Up” or “BB”) and Nygee Johnson (“Gito”).

The New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to AllHipHop‘s request for comment, but as we wait for further details in the meantime, you can read the latest updates on YSL’s RICO case here.

