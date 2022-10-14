October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.

As we wait to find out if the trial will, in fact, be postponed later this month, Atlanta-based journalist George Chidi has shared an unsettling update from the courthouse, revealing that one of the better-known names wrapped up in the indictment was reportedly the target of an attempted stabbing.

In court now. I am told by the mother of Deamonte Kitchens – Yak Gotti – that someone tried to stab him Saturday in the Fulton County jail. — George Chidi — The Atlanta Objective (@neonflag) October 13, 2022

“In court now,” The Atlanta Objective reporter wrote on Thursday (October 13) morning. “I am told by the mother of Deamonte [Kendrick] – Yak Gotti – that someone tried to stab him Saturday in the Fulton County Jail.”

As HipHopDX notes, the alleged attack took place just a few months after the “Ski” artist shut down claims that he’s been working as a government informant to help build a case against Young Thug and Gunna.

“2015 my brudda never did a day in jail because I claimed my shit,” Gotti wrote at the time to shut down the gossip being spread about him. “I did four years Fed with no tears. Stop the cap.”

While Yak sounds to be doing okay following the incident, it remains unclear how Wunna is fearing upon hearing the news that he’ll be behind bars for sure until it’s time for trial.

“I still have the same concerns that have not been otherwise alleviated,” Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville stated when making the decision that didn’t fall in the DS4EVER artist’s favour.

Read more about the potential YSL RICO trial delays here

