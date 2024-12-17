Yak Gotti To Remain Behind Bars While Dealing With Outstanding Warrant

Yak Gotti will have to wait before coming home.

Yak Gotti will remain behind bars after a judge ruled against his request for an emergency bond on Tuesday morning. While the jury in the YSL RICO trial decided not to convict the rapper, he's still in jail after picking up a charge accusing him of possessing or providing prohibited items to an inmate in 2023. His attorney, Kayla Bumpuss, had requested the emergency hearing while citing an incident on December 1, in which he was attacked. She argued that his safety may be at risk if he remains in jail.

"It is evident that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office cannot keep Mr. Kendrick safe," Bumpus wrote in her motion, as caught by Fox 5 Atlanta. She also referenced a report from the Department of Justice from November, in which the DOJ spoke out against unconstitutional and unlawful conditions at the Fulton County Jail. That report reads in part: "People incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail suffered harm from pest infestation and malnourishment and were put at substantial risk of serious harm from violence by other incarcerated people — including homicides, stabbings, and sexual abuse. The unconstitutional and unlawful conditions at the Fulton County Jail have persisted for far too long."

Yak Gotti Performs During Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 17: Rapper Yak Gotti performs onstage during Hot. 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17. 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The YSL RICO trial wrapped up, earlier this month, with not-guilty verdicts for almost all charges. It had become the longest criminal trial in Georgia's history. Despite the outcome, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently told WSBTV that she has no regrets about the case. “There were lives lost and their lives that matter, and as long as I’m the DA, no matter your socioeconomic status, or your race, your life is going to have value if you’re harmed in this community,” Willis said. “Obviously when you try a case, you go back and you look at things and you always have a Monday morning quarterbacking analysis."

Yak Gotti To Remain Behind Bars