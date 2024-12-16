Fani Willis Explains Why She Has No Regrets About The YSL RICO Trial

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought about the massive YSL RICO trial involving Young Thug, says she has no regrets about the case. It ended earlier this month, with not-guilty verdicts for Yak Gotti. Young Thug also took a plea deal back in October that immediately saw his release from jail.
“There were lives lost and their lives that matter, and as long as I’m the DA, no matter your socioeconomic status, or your race, your life is going to have value if you’re harmed in this community,” Willis said to WSBTV. As for whether she has any regrets, Willis added: “Obviously when you try a case, you go back and you look at things and you always have a Monday morning quarterbacking analysis."
Young Thug's Attorney Arrives For YSL RICO Case
Willis also confirmed that she intends to pursue cases against the five remaining YSL defendants. “I’m not going to get into the details of that case. As you know, I have five defendants pending,” Willis said. “I think it gets lost on people that many people took responsibility for their parts in that case."
Fani Willis Reflects On The YSL RICO Case
Willis isn't the only one to be making headlines this week for reflecting on the YSL RICO case. Lil Woody also sat down with VladTV for an interview in which he discussed learning Young Thug took a plea deal, his role as a witness on the stand, and more. Check out Fani Willis' full comments on the case below.
