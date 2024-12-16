Fani Willis Explains Why She Has No Regrets About The YSL RICO Trial

Fani Willis intends to pursue more cases against the remaining YSL defendants.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought about the massive YSL RICO trial involving Young Thug, says she has no regrets about the case. It ended earlier this month, with not-guilty verdicts for Yak Gotti. Young Thug also took a plea deal back in October that immediately saw his release from jail.

“There were lives lost and their lives that matter, and as long as I’m the DA, no matter your socioeconomic status, or your race, your life is going to have value if you’re harmed in this community,” Willis said to WSBTV. As for whether she has any regrets, Willis added: “Obviously when you try a case, you go back and you look at things and you always have a Monday morning quarterbacking analysis."

Young Thug's Attorney Arrives For YSL RICO Case

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Willis also confirmed that she intends to pursue cases against the five remaining YSL defendants. “I’m not going to get into the details of that case. As you know, I have five defendants pending,” Willis said. “I think it gets lost on people that many people took responsibility for their parts in that case."

Fani Willis Reflects On The YSL RICO Case