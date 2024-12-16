Fani Willis Explains Why She Has No Regrets About The YSL RICO Trial

BYCole Blake49 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Harrison Floyd Appears For Hearing In Georgia Election Interference Case
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 21: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears before Judge Scott McAfee for a hearing in the 2020 Georgia election interference case at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge McAfee heard arguments as to whether co-defendant Harrison Floyd should be sent to jail for social media posts and comments that potentially targeted witnesses in the trial. McAfee declined to revoke Floyd's bond. Floyd was charged along with former US President Donald Trump and 17 others in an indictment that accuses them of illegally conspiring to subvert the will of Georgia voters in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Dennis Byron-Pool/Getty Images)
Fani Willis intends to pursue more cases against the remaining YSL defendants.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought about the massive YSL RICO trial involving Young Thug, says she has no regrets about the case. It ended earlier this month, with not-guilty verdicts for Yak Gotti. Young Thug also took a plea deal back in October that immediately saw his release from jail.

“There were lives lost and their lives that matter, and as long as I’m the DA, no matter your socioeconomic status, or your race, your life is going to have value if you’re harmed in this community,” Willis said to WSBTV. As for whether she has any regrets, Willis added: “Obviously when you try a case, you go back and you look at things and you always have a Monday morning quarterbacking analysis."

Read More: Hip-Hop’s Biggest Breakout Stars Of 2024

Young Thug's Attorney Arrives For YSL RICO Case

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Willis also confirmed that she intends to pursue cases against the five remaining YSL defendants. “I’m not going to get into the details of that case. As you know, I have five defendants pending,” Willis said. “I think it gets lost on people that many people took responsibility for their parts in that case."

Fani Willis Reflects On The YSL RICO Case

Willis isn't the only one to be making headlines this week for reflecting on the YSL RICO case. Lil Woody also sat down with VladTV for an interview in which he discussed learning Young Thug took a plea deal, his role as a witness on the stand, and more. Check out Fani Willis' full comments on the case below.

Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...