Young Thug Unable To Control His Laughter In Viral YSL Trial Clip

2019 Breakout Festival
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 16: Rapper Young Thug performs onstage during Breakout Festival 2019 at PNE Amphitheatre on June 16, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Young Thug still has his sense of humor.

Young Thug couldn't contain his laughter during a court appearance, earlier this week, when his attorney, Brian Steel, made an analogy about the YSL RICO case. "This is all to me like I have a bag over my head, and I'm getting smashed with a baseball bat, and I have no idea where to hit because I don't have anything," Steel jokes in a video going viral on social media. In the background, Thug breaks into laughter.

"Love to see him still remaining positive lol," one user responded to the clip on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote back: "I wouldn't even be capable of laughing anymore after going through what he's going through for 2 years … glad he still has his spirits up." One more agreed: "It makes my heart smile to see him still able to smile and find humor in the situation because after this fiasco of a trial I would not be able to hold my composure in that court room. I would have been removed for being belligerent a LONG time ago."

Brian Steel Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements will begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The viral clip comes as the YSL RICO trial, which is already the longest in state history, continues to drag on. Lawyers for Yak Gotti recently filed a motion requesting a time limit for the prosecution's case due to their repeated lack of preparation and inefficiency in the presentation of evidence. They argued that "the Court should use that discretion to prevent this trial from stretching indefinitely and beyond the reaches of time..."

Young Thug Can't Help But Laugh

Check out the viral video from court on X below.

