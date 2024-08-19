Yak Gotti's Lawyers Have A Unique Idea To Speed Up "Arduous" Trial

Yak Gotti's legal team wants to get the show on the road.

Yak Gotti's legal team has submitted a motion requesting that the judge in the YSL RICO case implement a time limit on the state's case as the trial continues to drag on. In doing so, they argued that the prosecution has been unprepared and inefficient in the presentation of its evidence.

The motion begins: “As this Court has broad discretion to exercise reasonable control over the presentation of witnesses and evidence, the Court should use that discretion to prevent this trial from stretching indefinitely and beyond the reaches of time due to the State’s unpreparedness and inefficiency, and presentation of cumulative evidence causing undue delay, poor decision making by the jury, as well as harm to Kendrick and other Defendants. Simply put, the Court should put a reasonable time limit, or clock, on the remainder of the State’s case.” From there, it describes the trial as an "arduous, tedious journey."

Yak Gotti Attends Young Stoner Life Meet & Greet

EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper Yak Gotti attends Young Stoner Life. Meet & Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021, in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The motion comes as the state still has 100 witnesses left to call and the trial is already the longest-running in Georgia's history. YSL (Young Slime Life) is accused of being a criminal street gang responsible for numerous crimes including murder. Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump expressed his interest in the case, agreeing with Adin Ross that district attorney Fani Willis is treating Young Thug unfairly. "I heard that actually," Trump responded to Ross during their stream together. "So, I've heard about him and I've heard he's being treated very unfairly by her [Willis] and I would tell her she's gotta treat these patriots that are being all-- it's terrible. They're going after them." He concluded: "He's gotta be treated fairly."

Yak Gotti's Lawyers File New Motion