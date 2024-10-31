Yak Gotti Refuses Plea Deal Amid YSL RICO Trial

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 17: Yak Gotti attends Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
According to Yak Gotti's attorney, he's holding out for a not guilty verdict.

Only three defendants remain in the YSL RICO case after three others accepted plea deals this week. This leaves Young Thug, Shannon Stillwell, and Yak Gotti left. Today, Yak Gotti's attorney Douglas Weinstein revealed that his client has rejected a plea deal from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. He added that he "fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home."

The news follows Young Thug's co-defendant, Quamarvious Nichols AKA Qua, accepting a plea deal earlier this week. He pled guilty to a RICO charge in exchange for most of his other charges including murder getting dismissed. It also comes shortly after two other co-defendants, Rodalius Ryan and Marquavius Huey, entered guilty pleas.

Yak Gotti's Attorney Says He "Fully Intends" To Receive A Not Guilty Verdict

Rapper Yak Gotti attends Young Stoner Life Meet & Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ryan is currently serving a life sentence for alleged murder and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act. He was given a ten-year sentence that was commuted to time served. Huey has already been in prison for two years and also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act along with aggravated assault, robbery, gun charges, and more. He got a 25-year sentence, with nine years to be served in prison. The rest of his sentence will be spent on probation with five years suspended.

There have also been rumors of a potential mistrial circulating, as the defense demanded one after a mistake from the prosecution earlier this month. A witness accidentally revealed that one defendant was previously incarcerated which reportedly, the jury was not supposed to know. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker rejected the idea of a mistrial with prejudice, meaning Young Thug and his co-defendants couldn't be retried. She appeared open to a mistrial without prejudice, but it remains to be seen what will play out. What do you think of Yak Gotti rejecting a plea deal amid the YSL RICO trial? Are you surprised by this or not? What about three of Young Thug's other co-defendants taking plea deals earlier this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

