Young Thug’s RICO Trial Put On Hold Amid Mistrial Rumors

Proceedings will continue on Monday.

Young Thug's trial is still underway, but earlier today, proceedings were put on hold until Monday (October 28). According to 11Alive, court was canceled and negotiations are taking place, though it remains unclear exactly what's being negotiated. News of the delay comes amid rumors that the trial could be ruled a mistrial following one witness' testimony.

Lil Durk's former artist SlimeLife Shawty took the stand earlier this week, and read a "Free Qua" hashtag aloud. Reportedly, it had been redacted on the screen but not on the paper he was reading from. As a result, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker is reportedly considering a mistrial, though she already shut down a motion for a mistrial with prejudice.

YSL RICO Trial Proceedings Will Continue On October 28

Rapper Young Thug attends Gunna Drip or Drown 2 "A Listening Experience" at Georgia Aquarium on February 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

"I am sorry y'all have this gigantic, ginormous, universe of evidence that, maybe if you narrowed down, you wouldn't be making these kinds of mistakes. But, I believe that to be a mistake. So, I'm gonna deny a motion for a mistrial with prejudice… would you like a mistrial without prejudice?" she asked in court yesterday. With that being said, there could be a major update on the case coming soon, but fans won't hear anything until at least next week.

Before the judge cleared the courtroom today, Young Thug was able to make a statement with his outfit. He sported a hoodie that said "I [heart] Mariah" in honor of his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist. The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary earlier this month, and she's been holding him down throughout his time behind bars. What do you think of the YSL RICO trial getting put on hold until Monday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.