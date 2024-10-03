Young Thug RICO Trial Sets New Record After Judge Denies Motion For Mistrial

The YSL RICO trial continues.

Young Thug's YSL RICO trial continues, and recently, it even set a new record. Earlier this week, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker denied the defense's motion for a mistrial. It was far from the first time a judge had done so in the case, however. X user The Blvck Law Student notes that YSL defense lawyers have already filed a whopping 45 motions for mistrial, all of which have been denied. This is reportedly the first time in U.S. history this has happened.

Judge Whitaker's ruling arrived after she went off on the state in an explosive courtroom rant. “I don’t want to malign the prosecutor standing in front of me right now, so I’m not going to say the possible things it could be," she said at the time. “But it is baffling to me that somebody with the number of years of experience that you have, time after time after time, continues to seemingly and purposefully hide the ball to the extent you possibly can, for as long as you possibly can.”

Hip-hop artist Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

"This case is being made much more difficult for everybody because of the haphazard way in which it is being presented," Whitaker also added. Needless to say, she's fed up, as everyone else involved in the trial likely is at this point. It's already broken a different record for being the longest trial in Georgia's state history at 141 days at the time of writing.

