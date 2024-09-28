Charleston White Accuses Lil Woody Of Snitching On Young Thug In Scathing Rant

Charleston White is not holding back.

During a conversation with No Jumper's Adam 22 earlier this month, Lil Woody took the opportunity to discuss his relationship with Charleston White and call the internet personality out for how he talks about him in interviews. "I had a lot of respect for him," he explained. "I used to watch his interviews and stuff, on YouTube." Woody then described feeling as though White was two-faced, as his internet antics didn't line up with what their relationship was like in real life. "He getting on the internet, [talkin' about] I'm a killer," he said. "Like dang, bro, me and you don't talk about none of this stuff."

From there, Woody said that he was no longer interested in controversy, and warned White that he didn't want real beef with him. Regardless, White recently hopped online to go off on Woody, and he didn't hold back. In a clip, he puts him on blast for allegedly snitching in the YSL case, and more.

Charleston White Goes Off On Lil Woody Over Alleged Snitching And More

Clearly, Woody didn't appreciate White's comments. In the same clip, he's seen addressing him on Instagram Live, and describing how he's lost respect for him after hearing him talk about him this way. Moreover, he accused White of being upset that he didn't agree to an interview, which he says he turned down because he didn't want to do it for free. "I'm praying for you cuz you really need it," he also said. "And you're playing with the wrong one."