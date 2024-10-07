YSL Woody Suggests That Charleston White Placed A Tracking Device In His Car

The fall out continues.

Over the last week and a half, YSL Woody (aka Lil Woody) and Charleston White have been butting heads. The former got things started by calling out the equally controversial hip-hop personality for speaking about him so negatively. "I had [love] for you. I thought that you had that same thing for me. But you wanna get on these platforms and say I'm a killer.... Like dang, bro, me and you don't talk about none of this stuff." On top of these two-face claims, Woody also says White has been trying to create beef between him and Boosie Badazz. The "star" name during the RICO trial also concluded his interview with Adam22 with a warning for White, "I know how I can get. And you playing."

Just a few days after that, White clapped back by labeling Woody as a snitch in the YSL case. Now, the latter is returning the favor by suggesting that the content creator is trying to get him in trouble. According to a reposted interview clip by DJ Akademiks, Woody says someone placed an Apple Airtag in the backseat of his car. He showed the interviewer proof of the tracking device and says that he's unsure how it got there, especially since Woody says he doesn't allow anyone in his vehicle(s).

YSL Woody Mentions Charleston White & His Girl As Potential Suspects

Even though that's supposedly the case, he says in the interview that White and his girl got in his car at one point. He never explicitly accuses them, but Woody isn't ruling it out given their recent history. In typical fashion, though, he says that he's always outside in Atlanta going to big events, so "White's Airtag" was unnecessary. The absurdity continues when the questioner even says that someone was tracked down and killed because an Airtag was on them. Woody replies, "Ain't nobody gonna kill me though." Unintentionally funny moments aside, these two are not holding back.

