Lil Woody Calls Out Charleston White For Trash-Talking Him During Interviews

Woody has no respect for White.

Lil Woody has become an infamous figure in hip hop. He's become much better known, but for all the wrong reasons. Woody, aka YSL Woody, has been described as the "star witness" in the YSL Rico case against Young Thug. He's run into a lot of disrespect from his peers as a result. He traded verbal shots with other YSL members on social media. Now, it seems, he's airing out his mangled relationship with hip hop personality Charleston White.

Lil Woody sat down with Adam22 to discuss his falling out with White in detail. He admitted that he used to be cool with White, but felt that the hip hop personality was being two-faced when he got on camera. "I had a lot of respect for him," Lil Woody stated. "I used to watch his interviews and stuff, on YouTube." Where things went awry, though, is when Charleston White started labeling Woody a "killer." He also started talking poorly about the rapper to his Instagram audience. "He getting on the internet, [talkin' about] I'm a killer," he noted. "Like dang, bro, me and don't talk about none of this stuff."

Lil Woody Warned White To "Stop Playing"

Lil Woody said that his respect for Charleston White dwindled after he noticed the latter paining him in a consistently negative light. "I had [love] for you," he recalled. "I thought that you had that same thing for me. But you wanna get on these platforms and say I'm a killer." Woody felt that White's handling of the situation between them has been intentional as a means of provoking him. He pointed to a specific Instagram post in which White tried to start beef between Lil Woody and Boozie Badazz. The rapper made it clear that he did want to have "problems" with anybody.

Lil Woody may be a lightning rod for controversy. That said, he told Adam22 that he wants to put all that behind him. "I ain't out here trying to mess with nobody," he insisted. "I done did that for too many years of my life. I'm trying to move forward with it." Lil Woody made it clear that he doesn't play when he has beef with someone, and he feels like White is not ready to get into a real confrontation. He effectively warned White to drop the antics. "I know how I can get," he warned the hip hop personality. "And you playing." Hopefully the two men can reconcile.