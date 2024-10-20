Charleston White's Allegedly Fake Shooting Elicits Bewildered Reactions Online

This is still a pretty confusing situation.

Social media is pretty confused after a report emerged that Charleston White was allegedly shot by three individuals and awaited a medic. Allegedly, he went to a hospital to seek treatment and called the police from the hospital's landline, but the hospital told law enforcement that there's no one at the emergency room or "out front" at the hospital that was shot. As such, this is all still pretty confusing, as it's unclear if this concerns the Charleston White that we all know or someone named just like him in Chicago. Also, we don't know the extent to which this is a fake call, miscommunication, or something else entirely.

Furthermore, fans responded in kind, with some clowning Charleston White for allegedly faking a shooting. Others are more concerned with his actual safety and hope that they see clarification for this soon. In any case, the Texas native has a lot of other issues to face these days, such as a reported arrest for alleged animal cruelty and assault with a deadly weapon. While he seems to have already gotten out of jail for that, it's unclear whether or not they fully closed that case.

Charleston White Allegedly Shot, Then Seemingly Debunked

Elsewhere, Charleston White captivated the Internet thanks to his beef with Lil Woody, who claimed that White placed a tracking device in his car. They've been going back and forth for a while now, and it seems like things won't get better anytime soon. "I had [love] for you," Woody kicked things off. "I thought that you had that same thing for me. But you wanna get on these platforms and say I'm a killer.... Like dang, bro, me and you don't talk about none of this stuff."

Social Media Reacts

Hopefully the near future clarifies this alleged fake shooting mystery, and we hope that nothing dangerous actually went down. If so, we hope treatment was, or will be, swift. Meanwhile, folks will continue to go back to Charleston White's takes about a variety of topics, such as a recent theory about Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video shoot. We'll see whether or not this Internet debacle has an answer eventually.

