Charleston White Shares Cynical Theory About Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Video Shoot

Charleston White also claimed that Drake is a "way better" rapper than Kendrick Lamar.

Charleston White is someone who's become known for his questionable takes on a variety of different topics, and now, Kendrick Lamar is one of them. During a recent interview, the internet personality weighed in on Kendrick bringing rival gangs together for his upcoming "Not Like Us" music video. While the rapper was widely praised for doing so, White thinks it was only for optics, and not a real attempt to promote peace in his community.

“Kendrick did that for a video shoot,” he claimed. “He didn’t do that to bring n****s together. Them n****s just found something to dance to.” White also went on to argue that Kendrick's effort to promote up-and-coming artists at "The Pop Out" fell flat. “They ain’t going nowhere. Ain’t nobody finna to listen to no up-and-coming L.A. artists, but L.A. artists in their neighborhood. Don’t nobody want to hear that sh*t," he said.

Charleston White Thinks Kendrick Lamar Only Brought Rival Gangs Together For Optics

Elsewhere in the conversation, White made it clear that he supported Drake amid his viral rap beef with Kendrick. He also insisted that he's a far better artist overall, and claimed that it's not even a close call. "Let me just say this," he began. "Drake a way better rapper. I know Drake’s songs, I ain’t never heard a n***a in Texas pull up bumping Kendrick’s sh*t or nothing. I was just going against the grain. Let’s be clear. Kendrick can’t compare unless you like twisting your fingers up like the r******* people. That’s the only way you gonna like Kendrick, you’ve got to be r*******."