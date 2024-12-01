Charleston White Blasts Drake For UMG Lawsuit After Kendrick Lamar Battle

Charleston White calls Drake weak over tactics after little man Kendrick Lamar beat him.

Known for his controversial commentary, comedian Charleston White shared his opinion on Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group in a new interview released Saturday (Nov. 30). The Dallas native slammed Drizzy’s legal action over “Not Like Us,” calling the rap star “weak” for not accepting defeat in battle with Kendrick Lamar. “Weak a$$, yellow n***a cryin’, but he always had the Jews behind him; how is he claiming it’s unfair?” White tells Real Lyfe Street Starz. “Just enjoy the money. Let the little, short Kendrick have his win. Come on, all that money you got.”

White elaborated on his response, acknowledging Drake’s Memphis roots and white mother. “That’s ‘yellow’ kid with the white momma tryna come hang out in the Memphis projects with his black cousins and gotta stay on the porch. Cause they know you can’t go out there and play with them kids. Yeah, Aubrey, whatever that man's name is. That man's name says he is “weak.” Aubrey can’t play with no Kendrick. Kendrick Lamar been getting him up. You heard his story. That man grew up rough. Yeah, get yo a$$ back on that porch, Aubrey. F*ck wrong with you. Them kids will eat you alive.”

Drake referenced his Memphis roots in the past on songs like “Worst Behavior.” In the song’s music video, Drizzy visited his family in Memphis and hung out with the city’s legends Three-Six Mafia. The 6 God’s lawsuit claims Universal Music Group helped damage his reputation using various “payola” tactics. According to UMG, the claims are false, and the rapper should sue his rival instead. Drake filed a second lawsuit against UMG in Texas court last week.