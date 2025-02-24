Charleston White Rips Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Performance: "Trash... Symbolism & Revolution Don’t Go Together"

In his latest interview with SayCheese!, controverisal comedian Charleston White shares a harsh review of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance. White slams Lamar's symbolism and revolutionary comments. "I thought it was a bulls*t performance," White tells SayCheese! "Symbolism and revolution can not be spoke in the same word. Revolution is about action. It ain't about some secret puzzle you have to understand the hidden concepts. The revolution has never been about symbolism."

Fans shared mixed reactions to White's explanation. Some agreed while other labeled the comedian a troll. "I know he upset when he said this because when he did it nobody paid him no mind and he didn’t start a movement," tweeted a fan. "Seeing Kendrick do a shift within the culture he’s feeling some type of way." Another fan added: "FACTS…. First offf people keep talking about it went over your heads.. then white billionaire made sure it went over people heads for 1 …. 2. They are the ones who have to literally approve it. He did what they allowed."

Charleston White's Beef With Kendrick Lamar

Charleston White hasn’t held back in his criticism of Kendrick Lamar, often comparing him unfavorably to Drake. In a June 2024 interview with Say Cheese!, the outspoken YouTuber made his stance clear, saying, “Drake way better rapping.” White has also questioned Lamar’s influence, claiming his music doesn’t connect with audiences in the Southern United States. “His music don’t touch the souls of the South,” he argued, suggesting Lamar’s artistry lacks the cultural weight to leave a lasting impact in the region.