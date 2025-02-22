Charleston White Celebrates Prison Release After Assault Charge Gets Dropped

Earlier this week, it was reported that Charleston White was arrested once again. This time around, he was taken into custody for two counts of alleged assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held without bond, and the circumstances leading up to his arrest remain unclear. Now, however, he's been released. He hopped on Instagram today to celebrate, revealing that the charges have been dropped.
"Cleared of all charges," he captioned a clip of himself dancing in his kitchen with a gun on the counter. In another post, he shared a clip from a livestream he did right when he was released. He also celebrated all of the luck he's had on the legal front in his caption. "Since being attacked at the barbershop and responding to the attack,I have been arrested three times on these same two charges in the last 16 months! I WALK AWAY TODAY A FREE MAN!! I AM CLEARED ON ALL CHARGES," he wrote, "I heard a lot of people had something to say… No more free me!"
Charleston White's Arrests
He went on to share a video of himself posing in a bright orange outfit white music played in the background. He appeared to be in good spirits, and social media users can't blame him considering the circumstances. White did not provide his followers with further details about the arrest. This is far from his first run in with the law, however.
In October of last year, he was arrested again, this time for alleged animal cruelty. Shortly after he was released, he celebrated by going after ASAP Woody and his disabled daughter. Woody had celebrated White's arrest, as they'd be beefing for a while. Before that, White was also arrested in December of 2023. Reportedly, he was accused of pepper spraying a cat the year prior as well as threatening two men with a gun. He was released just hours after on bond.
