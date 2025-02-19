Charleston White Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Charleston White is no stranger to legal issues, and it looks like he's facing some new ones. According to reports, the internet personality was recently arrested and is currently being held without bond. He's reportedly facing two counts of alleged assault with a deadly weapon. At the time of writing, the circumstances leading up to the arrest remain unclear. It's not the first time he's found himself behind bars in recent months, however.
Back in October, he was arrested once again, this time for alleged animal cruelty and assault with a deadly weapon. He was released just a few days later, and celebrated his newfound freedom by going after one of his foes, ASAP Woody. He even targeted Woody's disabled daughter in particular. This was because Woody celebrated his arrest, as they'd been feuding for weeks.
Charleston White's Legal Trouble
White was also arrested in December of 2023, though he posted bond just a few hours later. He was reportedly accused of pepper spraying a cat in 2022, and threatening two men with a gun. Legal drama isn't the only thing he's been wrapped up in lately either. Last month, he shared his thoughts on Travis Hunter's relationship with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. The couple had been under intense scrutiny due to Lenee's past, but White was quick to come to their defense.
"A lot of people been hitting me up asking what I think about Travis Hunter and his girlfriend," White said at the time. "Man, leave that dude alone about his b*tch. Can't nobody come tell me about my b*tch. Can't nobody speak on me and my ho. That's dude, ho. Whatever she was doing, he a perfect kinda of gentleman. He knows what kind of b*tch he got. To drive her to the party and stay in the car, and let her party ... And he a smart young man. You can't tell me what to do with who I love."