Jeff Teague Under Fire For Airing Charleston White's Inappropriate Angel Reese Comments

There are three important factors here: the message, the messenger, and the medium.

The Club 520 podcast hosted by Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and Bishop B Henn recently invited Charleston White as their latest special guest, and it didn't take long for the conversation to stir up some controversy. Moreover, all these individuals came under fire for White's sexualizing comments about Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, suggesting that she should "do OnlyFans" and "dunk in some panties." "I think Angel Reese wanna sell p***y," he remarked at one point. This not only got the social media commentator in hot water, but also put the Club 520 crew in the crosshairs. It's sadly not the only similar narrative that the WNBA star has faced.

"Just don’t talk about the W if you can’t even pretend to respect the people involved," NBA and WNBA reporter Nekias Duncan expressed regarding the Charleston White and Angel Reese controversy. While Jeff Teague and company were not the ones who made the inappropriate comments, people online scolded them for laughing along despite their attempts to redirect the conversation and for sharing this kind of sentiment on their platform in the first place.

Apart from that Angel Reese controversy, Charleston White's appearance on Club 520 also held some interesting claims about a planned Joe Budden interview. "Yeah, Joe Budden had booked me, n***a," he remarked. "But then I made some comments about Cassie and Diddy, was getting high, freaking, f***ing, and fighting, like most people do in the ghetto. Yeah, yeah, he ain't want to interview me after that. [...] So Joe Budden pulled me from the podcast." "I didn't push the Charleston interview back because of his Puff comments, Puff is grown...." Budden responded via Twitter. "I rescheduled cuz he was talking about someone's dead son right after he was murdered, it was too fresh for me at the time... peace & love to all."

Meanwhile, Charleston White doesn't hate on every athlete out there, as he recently defended Travis Hunter amid the drama with his fiancée. But it's clear that these Angel Reese comments went too far and caused a lot of negativity. Conversations like these almost always talk down on their subjects, and those with respect for the WNBA have had enough.