Charleston White Defends Travis Hunter's Fiancé Leanna Lenee's Past With Inappropriate "Ho Phase" Analogy

Charleston White compares Hunter's future wifey's past to every woman's past.

Comedian Charleston White is still defending Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his fiancé, Leanna Lenee, after the couple faced public scrutiny over Lenee's past with other men. Talking to SayCheeseTV, Charleston used a popular derogatory analogy to explain why the football star should stay with his fiancé. "All boys and girls of America are told that, 'you can't turn a ho into a housewife,'" says White. "But 'hoes' make the best housewives." White proceeds to identify Hunter's fiancé as the "football star's ho." White continued: "He got him a real live little ho. Marry that little ho -- and don't get a prenup."

Charleston claims that Lenee will be whatever Hunter wants her to be after marriage due to his stature. "You're a Heisman Trophy-winning n***a, boy. Before long, she gonna be jumping through hoops to be whatever you want her to be. Just let her grow into it. Right now, she got that Latin pu**y." Charleston compares Lenee's college past to every woman's "ho phase." "Let the little ho grow up," said White. "She gonna grow out her 'ho phase.' All women got a 'ho phase.' All women got a 'ho phase,' you gotta let them get it out."

Charleston White Continues Defending Travis Hunter's Leanna Lenee With Inappropriate Response

White previously mentioned Hunter and his fiance's situation on Christmas Eve. When asked about the relationship and Lenee's past, the comedian sided with the couple, saying, "That's their business." "A lot of people been hitting me up asking what I think about Travis Hunter and his girlfriend," said White on Instagram. "Man, leave that dude alone about his b*tch. Can't nobody come tell me about my b*tch. Can't nobody speak on me and my ho. That's dude, ho. Whatever she was doing, he a perfect kinda of gentleman. He knows what kind of b*tch he got. To drive her to the party and stay in the car, and let her party ... And he a smart young man. You can't tell me what to do with who I love."

Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes ended their season on December 28 with a loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl. The Heisman Trophy winner is anticipated to be selected in the top 10 spots of the upcoming NFL Draft. Hunter has deactivated his social media accounts.