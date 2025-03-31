Kanye West Confesses He Made A Mistake Getting Kim Kardashian Pregnant

Kanye West has never been one to filter his thoughts, but his latest interview with DJ Akademiks might be one of his most revealing yet. In a striking admission, West confessed he regretted having children with Kim Kardashian, saying he knew within two months that their relationship was doomed. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her,” West admitted. “But that wasn’t God’s plan.” With those words, he set the internet ablaze. While he stopped short of explicitly regretting his kids, the implication was unmistakable. Four children later, his statement raises eyebrows. If he knew so early on that the relationship wasn’t right, why did he continue building a family with Kardashian?

Fans are divided. Some see his candor as an overdue reflection on a toxic relationship, while others criticize him for making such a statement about his own children. The situation is even more layered considering Kardashian’s status as a woman who has meticulously crafted an image as a devoted mother and media mogul. For West to essentially dismiss their union as a mistake? That’s a different level of public unraveling

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

What surprised many was West’s willingness to own his choices. When Akademiks pointed out that critics often accuse him of avoiding accountability, West didn’t deflect. “No, that was my fault,” he admitted. For someone who has blamed everyone from Jay-Z to shadowy political forces for his troubles, this rare moment of self-reflection was striking. Yet, contradictions remain at the heart of West’s persona. This is the same man who fought to "get his family back" after his explosive 2021 divorce. The breakup played out across social media, complete with erratic rants, Pete Davidson drama, and relentless attempts to win back Kardashian. Now, he claims he never wanted the relationship in the first place.