Kanye West Reveals Why He Dissed The Late Virgil Abloh In Unhinged DJ Akademiks Interview

BY Caroline Fisher 2.4K Views
Kanye West Virgil Abloh DJ Akademiks Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)
Kanye West also shared his thoughts on Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Playboi Carti, and more during his conversation with DJ Akademiks.

DJ Akademiks released his heavily-teased interview with Kanye West earlier today, and as expected, it is jam-packed with bizarre moments. For one, the Chicago rapper did the interview in a black KKK-inspired robe and hood, which Adin Ross suggested could happen earlier this month. He also discussed one remark he made during his offensive tirade on X last month, which many thought was low, even for him.

He dissed the late Virgil Abloh, despite their long history of being friends and collaborators. “I LOVE TRAV VIRGIL AND DRAKE DRAKE THE REALEST ONE OF THOSE THREE THOUGH HE NOT FAKE COOL HE’S JUST TALENTED AF,” he wrote at the time. “ AND YES ITS F*CK VIRGIL AND ANY OF THESE OTHER N****S THAT WORKED FOR ME THAN USED ME THEN WENT AGAINST ME I LOVE VIRGIL AND HE USED THAT VERY LOVE TO BEAT NIGERIANS ARE SUPER SMART.”

Kanye West DJ Akademiks Interview

DJ Akademiks asked him why exactly he tweeted this during the interview, noting how most people agree he crossed the line by going after someone who is not here to defend themselves. According to him, the answer is quite simple. "I'm evil," he admitted. Obviously, he stands by what he said, despite public outrage. This is far from the only controversial subject Ye discussed during his interview with DJ Akademiks, however. He also spoke on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's explosive feud, even comparing Drizzy's current position to Diddy's.

"One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important," he stated. "What Future has done, [Young] Thug, Drake, culturally. That s**t last year, I could barely sit through that s**t. That s**t was insane, bro. Had Lucian Grainge, Universal, Drake lawsuit s**t written all over it. At the end of the day, all this s**t I'm saying – Jim Jones, Kendrick, all these celebrities – the funny thing is we're all in the same boat."

