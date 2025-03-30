Kanye West Validates Recent Conversation With Diddy By Calling The Mogul His "Twin"

Kanye West's interview with DJ Akademiks went viral instantly. One of the many highlights was Ye's explanation on why he continues to support Sean "Diddy" Combs. Wearing a klan outfit, Kanye told Akademiks he supports Diddy because he doesn't know any man who hasn't ever assaulted a woman. "I related to Puff," Ye said to AK. "And then they pulled out a video with him and Cassie from 10 years ago. And made everybody be like, 'Oh Puff's a woman beater.' 'Oh, he's the devil,' 'he needs to be in jail.' Meanwhile, I don't know someone who has gotten into an altercation with a girl at one point, including Playboi Carti." Calling Diddy his "twin," Ye continued: "When I see all these videos and everything ... Puff is more like my twin. Me and him got into it because it's just like I'm telling these top five n***as, we could be friends but you're not bringing that sh*t over here."

Ye's explanation on the mogul stems from their recent conversation. A viral phone call offers a revealing look into their enduring friendship amid personal and legal turmoil. Combs, currently incarcerated on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, reached out to West, blending words of caution with encouragement. Describing prison life as "wicked," Combs warned West to "be careful" and stressed the importance of his presence in the outside world. He urged him to return to music, telling him to "get behind the mic," have fun, and rediscover the joy in his craft. His words carried the weight of experience, reflecting both concern and an understanding of West’s struggles.

Kanye West & Diddy

West responded with empathy, acknowledging the severity of Combs' situation and expressing his own frustrations. His words were brief but sincere. "I hear you. Yes, sir," he said, signaling his attentiveness to Combs' advice. The call also revealed Combs’ deep appreciation for West’s support, particularly in looking after his children during his incarceration. "Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call," Combs remarked, emphasizing the isolation his family has faced.