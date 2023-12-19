Charleston White Gets Bond After Animal Cruelty Arrest

Earlier today, fans of YouTuber Charleston White were surprised to wake up and find that he had been arrested. Not only had he been arrested but his charges were pretty surprising. Mainly that he was hit with a count of animal cruelty though there was also two counts of assault with a deadly weapon included on top of it. The arrest happened in Tarrant County, Texas whose website was the first hint of the news breaking online.

One thing fans were waiting for following the arrest was Charleston's side of the story. No public announcement was made about what happened to result in the charges he was hit with, so fans still have a lot of questions. Now, it seems like White will be able to share his take on the events sooner rather than later. He was released earlier today after posting the $31k bond he was given stemming from the charges. He's yet to make any public statement about the proceedings. But given how prolific he can be about posting online fans are expecting something soon.

Charleston White Posts Bond

Charleston White's arrest comes just a few days after he made waves online for a different reason. Cardi B recently described herself as "single" during an Instagram livestream. That caught fans by surprise as she's been married to former Migos rapper Offset for years. The pair even recently collaborated on two songs from Offset's last album Set It Off.

But Charleston didn't let the opportunity to shoot his shot pass him by. He said on social media that all he wanted for Christmas was to spend a few hours with the rap superstar. It came right at the tail end of a beef he's been having with Soulja Boy online. That spat was sparked by video of White being jumped outside a concert that the rapper commented about online. What do you think of Charleston White quickly posting his $31k bond after being arrested for animal cruelty and assault with a deadly weapon? Let us know in the comment section below.

