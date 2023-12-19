Charleston White Arrested For Animal Cruelty And Assault

YouTuber Charleston White is no stranger to drama. He's often inserting himself into some of the juiciest stories around. But he's probably not used to the drama getting so serious. According to a few reports online, White was arrested earlier this week and now we know why. He was hit with a pretty surprising charge of animal cruelty but also finds himself facing what appears to be two charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Not much information is known about the circumstances leading to his arrest but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating.

In the comments of an Instagram post sharing the news of his recent arrest, fans share their thoughts. "I feel like if you abuse animals, you got demons 😩 ain't no other explanation," one of the top comments on the post suggests. "See…I don’t play about animals, children, or the elderly! Lock him up!" another commenter agrees. Despite the arrest record some online have still come to White's defense and claimed that everyone should wait until he can share his side of the story before making judgements. Check out the arrests and various reactions to it below.

Charleston White Arrested

Most recently, Charleston White sparked some beef with Soulja Boy. The pair went back and forth on social media extensively for the past week. It started when Soulja Boy laughed at Charleston when he was jumped after a show. White's response went even more viral when he shared a very NSFW video to Twitter clapping back at the rapper in a highly sexual rant.

White also recently took the opportunity to shoot his shot with Cardi B. The rapper recently announced she was "single" and on some kind of break from her long-time husband, former Migos rapper Offset. White didn't hesitate trying to slide in and claimed that all he wanted for Christmas was a three-hour conversation with Cardi. What do you think of Charleston White being arrested for cruelty to animals and assault with a deadly weapon? Let us know in the comment section below.

