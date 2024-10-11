Charleston White Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Animal Cruelty & Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Charleston White is reportedly behind bars in Texas.

Charleston White is certainly no stranger to making headlines for his wild online antics. Today, however, he's going viral for a far more serious reason. Reportedly, the internet personality was recently arrested. According to a post by Akademiks TV, he's accused of cruelty to a non-livestock animal and assault with a deadly weapon. The post also includes what appears to be White's mugshot, in which he looks relatively unbothered. The circumstances leading up to his arrest remain unclear at the time of writing.

This isn't White's first run-in with the law. He was also arrested back in December of 2023, though he posted bond just hours later. At the time, he was also charged with alleged animal cruelty as well as two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Allegedly, he had sprayed a cat with pepper spray in 2022 and threatened two men with a gun.

Read More: YSL Woody Suggests That Charleston White Placed A Tracking Device In His Car

Charleston White Runs Into More Legal Issues

As for what else White has been up to outside of his legal issues, he's recently been involved in a public feud with YSL Woody. Last month, Woody called White out for trash-talking him in interviews, claiming that it made him lose respect for him. White later hopped online with a scathing rant about Woody, in which he accused him of snitching on Young Thug. "I'm praying for you cuz you really need it," he also added. "And you're playing with the wrong one."

Earlier this month, Woody also accused White of putting an Apple AirTag in the backseat of his car to track his whereabouts. He expressed confusion about how the device got there, insisting that he doesn't typically let anyone in his vehicle. What do you think of Charleston White reportedly getting arrested recently for alleged animal cruelty and assault with a deadly weapon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.