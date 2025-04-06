Antonio Brown Gives Unexpected Answer To Adin Ross On Who Won Between Drake & Kendrick Lamar

During a recent livestream with Adin Ross and controversial commentator Charleston White, former NFL star Antonio Brown shared his thoughts on the ongoing tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The conversation, unpredictable and often chaotic, veered into hip-hop territory as Brown offered his own take on the rap heavyweights.

Brown, known for his off-field antics as much as his athletic talent, sided with Drake during the exchange. He called the Canadian rapper a “goat” and downplayed Kendrick’s impact. Brown emphasized Drake’s cultural dominance, especially his consistent chart success and global influence. “Drake runnin’ the game,” Brown said. “Kendrick don’t even drop enough.” The results of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef include a Super Bowl Halftime Show perfromance. The beef also resulted in a collaborative album with Drake and PartyNextDoor.

Antonio Brown On Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Charleston White, never shy about his opinions, pushed back. He argued that Kendrick’s lyricism, political edge, and rare appearances give his work more weight. “Kendrick make music that means something,” White countered. He praised Lamar’s ability to address serious topics while still crafting hits. Brown shrugged off the argument, repeating that Kendrick lacks the reach and visibility Drake commands. Adin Ross mostly played the role of instigator, laughing through the heated back-and-forth and stoking the flames with questions. As the conversation went on, Brown shifted the focus back to himself, teasing new music and declaring his own place in the rap world. “They don’t want AB to rap,” he joked, “because I’m better than both of them.”