Antonio Brown is currently wanted in Miami for allegedly shooting at a man outside of an Adin Ross boxing event, and this situation bizarrely crossed over with the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl. He reacted to a New York Post article on Twitter that revealed the man accusing him of shooting at him is the same alleged NFL background performer that was recently arrested for his 2025 Super Bowl protest.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu turned himself into authorities earlier this week for allegedly displaying Palestinian and Sudanese flags during Kendrick's performance, calling for the freedom of Gaza and Sudan.

As for the other situation, Nantambu alleged that Brown shot at him outside of the boxing event and that a bullet grazed his neck. AB alleged self-defense, and in his recent Twitter response, he went over various allegations against Nantambu.

"That guy is a fraud, liar, stalker & criminal," he alleged. "He was arrested in 2022 for stealing 6 figures of jewelry from me. He then showed up at my show at rolling loud in 2023 trying to assault me. Then in May he snuck into a gate at the event and came right up to me. Trying to steal from me and threaten my life. Media hasn’t told this story yet… instead painting a false picture of me. That night I was fighting for my life with his intentions."

Kendrick Lamar Protester

Screenshot via Twitter @AB84

"We commend the Louisiana State Police for its diligence and professionalism in this matter," the NFL reportedly responded to the alleged Kendrick Lamar protester's arrest. "We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously and are pleased this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Meanwhile, Antonio Brown isn't worried about his allegations. He recently alleged on Twitter that he's out of the country.