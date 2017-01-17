protestor
- CrimeTwo Buffalo Cops Charged For Shoving 75-Year-Old ProtestorThe two officers that were caught on camera shoving an elderly protester have pleaded not guilty.By Aron A.
- PoliticsMan Violently Shoved By Police Is "Alert & Oriented"The 75-year-old man assaulted by Bufflo police officers is apparently alert and oriented, though still in serious condition. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Calmly Asks Religious Protestor To "Shut Up, Be Quiet & Go Away"The guy couldn't take a hint. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Confronted By Topless Protestor Outside Of CourtThe comedian is undergoing a sexual assault retrial. By David Saric
- SportsT.I. Gives Props To Parents Of 8-Year-Old Football ProtestersT.I. shows his support for these youngsters.By Matt F
- ViralFire-Starting "Screw Our President" Protestor Is Drew Carey's SonLike his father, Connor Carey is poised for great things. By Angus Walker
- SocietyTopless Protestor Forcibly Removed After Grabbing Trump Statue By The BallsA topless protestor wished to "grab back," and she got to spend several minutes groping the Trump statue before she was thrown out of the museum. By Angus Walker