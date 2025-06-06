Samuel L. Jackson Didn't Know Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Message Until They Rehearsed It

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1254 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Samuel L Jackson Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Message Hip Hop News
Apr 23, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show alluded to the American Dream, the rap game, and his hometown of Compton.

Kendrick Lamar ruffled more than a few feathers with his Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, no matter what ideological group you identify as. But one of its main participants, Samuel L. Jackson, recently reflected on feeling like he was a part of something greater, even if he didn't know it until it was time to hit the stage.

As caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter, the entertainment legend recently sat down with the Mad Sad Bad podcast. During their conversation, he recalled how he didn't know what the idea behind the halftime show was until dress rehearsals. In other words, Jackson didn't connect the dots of the "Great American Game" until it was right there in front of him.

For those unaware or those who forgot, Samuel L. Jackson played "Uncle Sam" in the halftime show, dressed in his best United States garb. The show portrayed the "Great American Game" as it relates to the Black community and hip-hop culture in particular, using simple but effective imagery.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

"See, I didn't know that's what they were doing," Samuel L. Jackson said of Kendrick Lamar's performance. "Well, it was kind of trippy because, when we were rehearsing, we just had our clothes on. [...] It wasn't until dress rehearsal when I looked on that stage and I go, 'Oh s**t, that's a flag.' [...] We're being revolutionary. 'Cause I wasn't listening or paying attention.

"'Yeah, you picked the right person, but the wrong time.' I was like, 'Oh s**t, okay, here I am again,'" he continued. "Something about me or my persona has put me in the right place at the right time. The change of the zeitgeist, in a way, in a lot of different moments in my life. And I have to accept that that's what I'm meant to be sometimes. An agent of change, whether I know it or not, and to be proud of it."

From there, Samuel L. Jackson spoke on his ability to influence the masses in a positive manner and his will to be on the right side of history. He also spoke on feeling like he was a part of change during the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show.

Meanwhile, we're all waiting on Kendrick Lamar's upcoming feature on Let God Sort Em Out. The Clipse comeback album was already one of 2025's most anticipated drops, so we'll see how much fire this fuels.

Read More: Wack 100 Claims Tory Lanez Stabbing Was Result Of Inmate's Girlfriend Allegedly "Flirting" With Rap Star

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show SZA Best Moments Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Super Bowl Halftime Show: The Best Moments 1.7K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music TDE Manager Blames Kai Cenat’s Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show Criticism On Suite Drama Amid Rumors Drake Paid Him 5.0K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Kendrick Lamar Performs "Not Like Us" And "Euphoria" While Clowning Drake For His UMG Lawsuit 10.9K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Joe Budden Defends Kendrick Lamar Amid Backlash For Super Bowl Halftime Show Setlist 1.7K