TDE Manager Blames Kai Cenat’s Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show Criticism On Suite Drama Amid Rumors Drake Paid Him

BY Caroline Fisher
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar, Winner of Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for ‘Not Like Us’ at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kai Cenat recently accused the NFL of adding crowd noise to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance.

Kendrick Lamar finally took the stage for his anxiously awaited Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show over the weekend, and the performance has since earned mixed reviews. The show boasted surprise appearances from the likes of Samuel L Jackson and Serena Williams, and while many were impressed, others weren't. Some viewers have taken issue with his setlist in particular, arguing that he should have performed more of his hits. Others, like Kai Cenat, say the whole thing was simply overhyped.

During a recent stream, the internet personality recalled his experience watching the show in person while watching the recording. He alleged that the NFL added crowd noise to make it seem like audience members were more engaged in Kendrick's performance than they actually were. "Okay, oh my god, they add sound effects to this to the NFL sh*t," he alleged. "So right here, there was no sound, I just heard crowd sounds on my life right here there was no sounds. F*ck, they add crowd effects? I did not know that."

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Slams Drake & PartyNextDoor For Allegedly Copying His Album Imagery

What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

"Kendrick Lamar came out, word to my mother, if anybody was there y'all knew it. Y'all felt it. Crowd was making no noise. This is me being honest. I was there," he added. Cenat went on, stating that the crowd was the loudest when they first saw Kendrick, Jackson, SZA, and Williams for the first time. Drake even liked a video of Cenat saying all of this on Instagram.

TDE manager Hollywood has now responded to Cenat's claims, however, speculating that the show itself had nothing to do with them. According to him, they might have more to do with the fact that he was denied access to Kendrick's exclusive suite. “This ni**a MAD MAD cause he didn’t get access to Dot’s suite!!! lol… I was there that’s what it is!! lol," Hollywood wrote in an Instagram comment alongside a series of emojis. At the time of writing, Cenat has yet to address his theory.

Read More: "Say Drake," Radio Personality Ebro Darden Calls The Rap Star "A Sickness In The Game"

[Via]

