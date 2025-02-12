Kendrick Lamar Breaks Usher's Super Bowl Record In A Single Day

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance has received mixed reviews but continues to break records. It was announced on Tuesday, Feb. 11, that the Pulitzer Prize winner surprassed Usher's Super Bowl performances total streaming numbers in one day. While Lamar secured 133.5 million views during the live performance. On Tuesday, Lamar would surpass Usher's views on the NFL's YouTube channel. Since Sunday, Lamar achieved over 32 million views to Usher's 32 million since it was released last February.

In 2024, Usher headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show with a star-studded lineup, including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri, and H.E.R. Lamar's set included actor Samuel L. Jackson, and frequent collaborators SZA and Mustard. He performed hit songs "HUMBLE," "All The Stars," and "tv off." Lamar also performed the highly demanded Drake diss track, "Not Like Us."

Usher would share advice with Kendrick Lamar last week when asked by the media. The halftime show remains one of the most prestigious platforms for an artist, and Usher knows the weight of that moment firsthand. On The Jennifer Hudson Show, the R&B icon reflected on his own experience performing at the Super Bowl. “It’s the top of the top, the cream of the crop,” he said. “No matter how many stages you’ve been on, you’re never going to play for a bigger audience.”