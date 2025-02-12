Kendrick Lamar Breaks Usher's Super Bowl Record In A Single Day

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 382 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar breaks Super Bowl record.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance has received mixed reviews but continues to break records. It was announced on Tuesday, Feb. 11, that the Pulitzer Prize winner surprassed Usher's Super Bowl performances total streaming numbers in one day. While Lamar secured 133.5 million views during the live performance. On Tuesday, Lamar would surpass Usher's views on the NFL's YouTube channel. Since Sunday, Lamar achieved over 32 million views to Usher's 32 million since it was released last February.

In 2024, Usher headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show with a star-studded lineup, including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri, and H.E.R. Lamar's set included actor Samuel L. Jackson, and frequent collaborators SZA and Mustard. He performed hit songs "HUMBLE," "All The Stars," and "tv off." Lamar also performed the highly demanded Drake diss track, "Not Like Us."

More: Serena Williams Finally Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Usher would share advice with Kendrick Lamar last week when asked by the media. The halftime show remains one of the most prestigious platforms for an artist, and Usher knows the weight of that moment firsthand. On The Jennifer Hudson Show, the R&B icon reflected on his own experience performing at the Super Bowl. “It’s the top of the top, the cream of the crop,” he said. “No matter how many stages you’ve been on, you’re never going to play for a bigger audience.”

Usher’s advice for the Compton rapper was simple: soak it all in. “The one thing I’d say is, savor the moment,” he shared. He urged Lamar to focus less on delivering a flawless performance and more on appreciating the experience. “You get obsessed with trying to build the best show, but you don’t realize it’s really about enjoying it,” he explained. “It might not be perfect. Things might not go exactly as planned, but if you’re too caught up in perfection, you won’t look up and take it all in.”

More: Kendrick Lamar, His Banned Dancer, & The Wildest Lifetime Bans In Sports

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Super Bowl LVI Pregame Music Usher Has One Piece Of Advice For Kendrick Lamar And His Super Bowl Halftime Show 5.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 40.9K
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show SZA Best Moments Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Super Bowl Halftime Show: The Best Moments 423
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference Music Mal Goes Off On Kendrick Lamar With Harsh Super Bowl Halftime Show Critique 2.1K