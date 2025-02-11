Serena Williams Finally Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Collaboration

Serena Williams has detailed how her appearance at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show came together. Reflecting on the event on Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a video of her preparing for the night from behind the scenes. The video shows her working on her dance move, having her makeup done, and more.

Sharing a behind the scenes video, she wrote in the caption: "When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal.’ I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day." Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, also reacted to the performance on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music."

Serena Williams & Drake's Dating History

While Williams is also from Compton, she previously dated Drake for a brief period in the 2010s. Many times over the years, fans have attempted to link some of his lyrics to the tennis legend, but the most glaring example came in 2022. On the song's “Middle of the Ocean," Drake raps: "Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you coming for sushi."