Drake Blows Up His "Plot Twist" Instagram With Tons Of New Posts

Drake has been posting on his "plottttwistttttt" Instagram page throughout Tuesday morning, uploading several notable pictures. One of the posts features the legendary wrestler, Ted "the Million Dollar Man" DiBiase while another shows him posing with a woman who fans online have identified as Serena Williams' former agent.

Fans in the comments sections have been having mixed reactions to the posts. "The real ones still slap Drakes music daily. The fakes been riding him so hard the last 20 years and now switched up. Oh well," one user wrote. Others joked about him being focused on social media. "bro Kendrick just did the Super Bowl DO SOMETHING," one user wrote. The posts come after Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday and dissed Drake throughout his performance.

Why Did Kendrick Lamar Bring Out Serena Williams At The Super Bowl?

It's possible the apparent Serena Williams post is a response to the Tennis legend appearing on stage as Kendrick Lamar performed "Not Like Us." While she is from Compton, she is rumored to have dated Drake for a brief period in the 2010s. On 2022's “Middle of the Ocean," Drake raps: "Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you coming for sushi." In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Williams explained how the collaboration with Lamar came together.