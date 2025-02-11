Drake Blows Up His "Plot Twist" Instagram With Tons Of New Posts

BY Cole Blake 807 Views
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
Drake has been getting active on social media.

Drake has been posting on his "plottttwistttttt" Instagram page throughout Tuesday morning, uploading several notable pictures. One of the posts features the legendary wrestler, Ted "the Million Dollar Man" DiBiase while another shows him posing with a woman who fans online have identified as Serena Williams' former agent.

Fans in the comments sections have been having mixed reactions to the posts. "The real ones still slap Drakes music daily. The fakes been riding him so hard the last 20 years and now switched up. Oh well," one user wrote. Others joked about him being focused on social media. "bro Kendrick just did the Super Bowl DO SOMETHING," one user wrote. The posts come after Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday and dissed Drake throughout his performance.

Why Did Kendrick Lamar Bring Out Serena Williams At The Super Bowl?

It's possible the apparent Serena Williams post is a response to the Tennis legend appearing on stage as Kendrick Lamar performed "Not Like Us." While she is from Compton, she is rumored to have dated Drake for a brief period in the 2010s. On 2022's “Middle of the Ocean," Drake raps: "Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you coming for sushi." In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Williams explained how the collaboration with Lamar came together.

Sharing a behind the scenes video, she wrote in the caption: "When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal.’ I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day." Check out some of Drake's posts above.

