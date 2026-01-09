Bay Area rapper LaRussell has been a prominent and lively voice in the West Coast scene for several years now. He's got a steady support base in California especially and as a result, he's setting a big goal for himself. According to XXL, he's shooting to sell 100,000 copies of his next album, Something's In The Water, independently.

Fans can buy the project for as low as .99 cents, but a few celebrities have gone above and beyond the call of duty. One of those people includes Dallas Mavericks point guard and NBA champion, Kyrie Irving.

LaRussell was absolutely taken aback by the healthy donation/purchase of just over $11,000. He revealed the news while on a livestream saying, "This morning, I woke up and I had a sale for $11,000. And I'm like, who the hell would give me $11,000? And it happened to be number 11 on the Dallas Mavericks."

He then called the future Hall of Famer to thank him with Kyrie telling him that he's more than deserved it.

"You earned it... You work your a*s off. I want to contribute to what you got going on. And I know you'll pay it forward."

LaRussell's Album Is Available On EVEN

LaRussell already has, revealing on his Instagram about a day ago that he's using it to help those in need.

"Kyrie Irving blessed me earlier this week and I'm paying it forward. I'm helping people with their bills this month! PG&E, Medical Bills, Rent Assistance, Phone Bills, Water, Diapers, Supplies, etc. I'll be choosing people randomly who fill out the form in my bio!"

But it's not just the star guard that's contributed. Snoop Dogg also chipped in by buying the record for $2,500. Taking to his X LaRussell wrote, "UNCLE SNOOP BOUGHT AN ALBUM FOR $2,500!!!! It feels so good knowing those who came before me and paved a way for me to do what I do respects my art and my grind. I wouldn't do what I do today if I never watched Snoop performing on the Up In Smoke DVD!!! That DVD kicked off my desire to rap!!!"

Snoop hit back, "Had 2 do it!!! Nefew @LaRussellGC changin tha game."