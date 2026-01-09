Kyrie Irving Shows Love To LaRussell By Purchasing His Album For $11,000

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
larussell
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Larussell performs on main stage during the BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron via Imagn Images
LaRussell set a big goal for himself to sell 100,000 copies of his upcoming album independently, and multiple celebs have been chipping in.

Bay Area rapper LaRussell has been a prominent and lively voice in the West Coast scene for several years now. He's got a steady support base in California especially and as a result, he's setting a big goal for himself. According to XXL, he's shooting to sell 100,000 copies of his next album, Something's In The Water, independently.

Fans can buy the project for as low as .99 cents, but a few celebrities have gone above and beyond the call of duty. One of those people includes Dallas Mavericks point guard and NBA champion, Kyrie Irving.

LaRussell was absolutely taken aback by the healthy donation/purchase of just over $11,000. He revealed the news while on a livestream saying, "This morning, I woke up and I had a sale for $11,000. And I'm like, who the hell would give me $11,000? And it happened to be number 11 on the Dallas Mavericks."

He then called the future Hall of Famer to thank him with Kyrie telling him that he's more than deserved it.

"You earned it... You work your a*s off. I want to contribute to what you got going on. And I know you'll pay it forward."

Read More: Joe Budden Confronts DJ Akademiks For Not Defending Him Against Adin Ross

LaRussell's Album Is Available On EVEN

LaRussell already has, revealing on his Instagram about a day ago that he's using it to help those in need.

"Kyrie Irving blessed me earlier this week and I'm paying it forward. I'm helping people with their bills this month! PG&E, Medical Bills, Rent Assistance, Phone Bills, Water, Diapers, Supplies, etc. I'll be choosing people randomly who fill out the form in my bio!"

But it's not just the star guard that's contributed. Snoop Dogg also chipped in by buying the record for $2,500. Taking to his X LaRussell wrote, "UNCLE SNOOP BOUGHT AN ALBUM FOR $2,500!!!! It feels so good knowing those who came before me and paved a way for me to do what I do respects my art and my grind. I wouldn't do what I do today if I never watched Snoop performing on the Up In Smoke DVD!!! That DVD kicked off my desire to rap!!!"

Snoop hit back, "Had 2 do it!!! Nefew @LaRussellGC changin tha game."

As for where you can buy the artist's upcoming album, you can pre-order it on EVEN. The 14-song effort drops February 6 and for those curious, 9,430 sales have been made at the time of writing.

Read More: Fetty Wap Doesn't Want To Make Music About Prison After His Release

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming
Comments 0