California Supreme Court Decides If They Will Uphold Tory Lanez's Conviction

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Tory Lanez Shooting Case Not Reviewed California Supreme Court
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
An appellate panel previously found more than enough evidence proving that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion, affirming Lanez's sentence.

Tory Lanez and his legal team allegedly reacted to some conspiracy theories that DJ Vlad mocked about his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. That was earlier this month, but that made some folks forget about his actual appeal efforts to overturn his conviction and void his prison sentence. Sadly for Lanez, he's not finding success in this area.

As reported by KESQ 3, on Wednesday (February 25), the California Supreme Court rejected a petition from his defense team asking them to review the case. Last November, a three-justice panel from the state's Second District Court of Appeals argued that there was "more than sufficient [evidence] to support the jury's finding that [Lanez] personally inflicted great bodily injury on" Megan. This was despite his legal team's claims that the trial experienced various errors and that supposed new evidence allegedly proved otherwise.

We will see if the Canadian artist and his lawyers continue to seek change via the appeals process. They have not slowed down thus far, but each new attempt falls to the wayside. Some of these arguments concern alleged procedural mistakes during the trial, whereas others accuse evidence of being either insufficient, misleading, or exploited.

When Did Tory Lanez Go To Jail?

For those unaware, Tory Lanez's Megan Thee Stallion shooting case stems from a shooting incident in July of 2020, when he shot her after a Hollywood Hills party. Authorities took him into jail custody following his conviction in December of 2022, which followed a house arrest stint, bail-outs, and other legal matters.

In August of the following year, Lanez received his ten-year prison sentence for the shooting. His parole eligibility reportedly opens in September of 2029, with a current expected release date of around 2033 given the sentence and other factors. The Brampton singer and rapper is currently behind bars at the California Men's Colony facility in San Luis Obispo.

However, not all of Tory Lanez's updates are legal. He and his music continue to make waves in the discourse, such as Hitmaka's recent claims that they originally wrote Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again." That was ironic considering how Tory had called the producer out days before that old clip went viral again.

