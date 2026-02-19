Earlier this week, DJ Vlad hopped online with a satirical tweet, raising eyebrows in the process. In it, the internet personality jokingly accused Jay-Z's Roc Nation of paying him to support Megan Thee Stallion amid her legal battle against Tory Lanez.

He later confirmed that the tweet was sarcastic, claiming that he was inspired by online conspiracy theorists. Apparently, however, not everyone got the memo. This morning (February 19), Vlad took to Twitter/X once again to set the record straight. According to him, no part of the tweet was serious. Moreover, he revealed that Tory Lanez's legal team reached out to him to determine if the tweet contained any facts. He told them it didn't.

"I tried to make this post as ridiculous as possible, but after 14 million impressions, it seems like millions of people still think that I was serious," he began. "I was not. Everything in this post was made up. I was never paid by Roc Nation, nor was Jay-Z involved in any of these outlandish things."

DJ Vlad Jay-Z Tweet

"My point for posting this was to show how people will believe any outrageous lie that someone says to prove their own conspiracy theory," Vlad continued. "I proved my point. I know that a lot of people will take this post and create a new narrative that Jay-Z forced me to do this. He did not. Nobody from Roc Nation reached out to me because they saw it was obvious satire."

"Tory's legal team reached out to me to see if there were any actual facts in my post, and I told them it was all sarcasm. They did tell me they filed some legal documents with the State Supreme and Superior Courts and are waiting for a reply. Although I've always believed that Tory shot Megan, I also feel that at this point, Tory has paid his debt to society, and I hope he gets an early release," he concluded.