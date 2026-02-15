DJ Vlad Mocks Jay-Z Conspiracies About Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Vlad Mocks Jay Z Conspiracies Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: DJ Vlad attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
DJ Vlad has frequently defended the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion verdict in the past, and is now dismissing conspiracies about Jay-Z.

Tory Lanez remains in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and unproven conspiracy theories about Jay-Z and Roc Nation allegedly faking this accusation have been around for years. DJ Vlad recently set the timeline on fire on Twitter with a tweet speaking about Jay and the Roc's alleged manipulation... Satirically.

While some fans think Vlad is being serious here, there are some details in the following message from Saturday night (February 14) that indicate he's actually being sarcastic. "I have a confession. Roc Nation has been paying me to support Megan," he wrote. "They also paid off all the jury members to convict Tory. And they bribed the judge, too. Jay-Z did a verse for his grandson's new album. They paid off Megan's doctor to lie about the bullet fragments. She was never shot. The LA police are all on Jay's payroll. And it doesn't stop with LA, but you're not ready to hear that part.

"The Mexican guy who stabbed Tory - who do you think paid him to do that?" the commentator continued. "You already know the answer to that. The 3 supreme court judges who denied Tory's appeal - all paid off by the Roc Mafia. Jay also paid Trump NOT to pardon Tory. Even though it's a state case, Trump can only pardon federal cases. But knowing Trump likes to bend the rules, Jay wasn't taking any chances. I can't keep these lies secret anymore. If this is my last tweet, you know who silenced me."

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

DJ Vlad's Jay-Z Tweet

In the replies, DJ Vlad responded to fans and continued the satire. He spoke on alleged untraced Bitcoin payments to him and "every blogger," joked that the money stopped coming through, said he's used Roc Nation security, and mockingly brought up inconclusive allegations concerning Jay-Z and Jeffrey Epstein.

Like many others in the media and wider society, Vlad had previously defended the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion verdict. More recently on Twitter, he dismissed resurfaced allegations from Kelsey Harris' bodyguard that she was the one who shot Megan, and also brought up how Lanez changed his story. Plus, DJ Vlad was already joking about Roc Nation and Jay-Z conspiracies before his big tweet. We will see if he speaks on this again, which will confirm to skeptical fans his real stance.

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
DJ Vlad Cokehead Kid Cudi Jim Jones Day N Nite Debate Music DJ Vlad Blasts "Cokehead" Kid Cudi Over Jim Jones "Day 'N' Nite" Debate
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 20, 2023 Music DJ Vlad Reveals He's Working On A Response To Yung Bleu's Diss
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Society Jay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal Dispute
Spotify "Best New Artist 2019" Event - Red Carpet Music Soulja Boy Trades Shots With DJ Vlad On Twitter: "I Made You"
Comments 1