DJ Vlad Mocks Jay-Z Conspiracies About Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez remains in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and unproven conspiracy theories about Jay-Z and Roc Nation allegedly faking this accusation have been around for years. DJ Vlad recently set the timeline on fire on Twitter with a tweet speaking about Jay and the Roc's alleged manipulation... Satirically.

While some fans think Vlad is being serious here, there are some details in the following message from Saturday night (February 14) that indicate he's actually being sarcastic. "I have a confession. Roc Nation has been paying me to support Megan," he wrote. "They also paid off all the jury members to convict Tory. And they bribed the judge, too. Jay-Z did a verse for his grandson's new album. They paid off Megan's doctor to lie about the bullet fragments. She was never shot. The LA police are all on Jay's payroll. And it doesn't stop with LA, but you're not ready to hear that part.

"The Mexican guy who stabbed Tory - who do you think paid him to do that?" the commentator continued. "You already know the answer to that. The 3 supreme court judges who denied Tory's appeal - all paid off by the Roc Mafia. Jay also paid Trump NOT to pardon Tory. Even though it's a state case, Trump can only pardon federal cases. But knowing Trump likes to bend the rules, Jay wasn't taking any chances. I can't keep these lies secret anymore. If this is my last tweet, you know who silenced me."

DJ Vlad's Jay-Z Tweet

In the replies, DJ Vlad responded to fans and continued the satire. He spoke on alleged untraced Bitcoin payments to him and "every blogger," joked that the money stopped coming through, said he's used Roc Nation security, and mockingly brought up inconclusive allegations concerning Jay-Z and Jeffrey Epstein.