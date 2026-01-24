DJ Vlad Blasts "Cokehead" Kid Cudi Over Jim Jones "Day 'N' Nite" Debate

DJ Vlad has a long history of feuding with rappers, which is a natural consequence of covering hip-hop as he does. But he rarely backs down, and his recent jabs at Kid Cudi concerning some claims from Jim Jones are the latest proof of this.

For those unaware, for years now, Jim Jones has taken credit for Kid Cudi's career. He believes that his 2008 remix of "Day 'N' Nite" a few months after the track's commercial debut is what not only blew the song up, but what got him a career. Vlad agreed with this assessment, although he and others on Capo's side acknowledged that the Cleveland creative would've probably blown up and found huge success anyway.

But Kid Cudi was not happy with Jim Jones. He also took issue with the content creator and interviewer specifically, clapping back on Twitter. "Hahaha ain’t nobody tryna hear what this bum has to say," he reportedly wrote in a tweet-and-delete.

Vlad then responded to this by tweeting, "Cokehead Cudi talking s**t about me?" in reference to his previous drug addiction and rehab. Amid some other comments and replies doubling down on his take and his harsh clap-back, he had this to say about Cudder's participation in the Diddy trial: "And then took the stand and snitched on him."

Do Kid Cudi & Jim Jones Have Beef?

Beyond this spat over the "Day 'N' Nite" remix, though, Kid Cudi and Jim Jones don't really have beef. The former has previously thanked the latter for helping his song get big in New York City. If both sides agreed to this being the extent of the help and communicated it as such, there probably wouldn't be any issues. But instead, questions of ego, credit, history, and responsibility took over the conversation. So maybe this will lead to a genuinely combative and negative issue between them.

When it comes to DJ Vlad and Cudi, though, things definitely seem that way. Capo already clapped back at Cudi too, so we'll see if that grows into anything. But most likely, the former G.O.O.D. Music signee will leave it at that.

Surprises might come around. Still, it's wild to see such a fuss form over an innocuous assessment of influence and history.