Kid Cudi & Jim Jones Trade Blows Over Capo's "Day 'N' Nite" Claims

No one probably expected a tussle between Kid Cudi and Jim Jones in 2026, but here we are. Their latest flare-up concerns old claims from the Dipset member that his remix of Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite" is what blew the Cleveland creative up, which he firmly disagrees with.

According to XXL on Twitter, this claim from Capo is as old as 2022, and he most recently made it again on the No Rap Cap podcast. Cudi responded to these claims on Friday (January 23) in a series of Instagram Story posts caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter.

Basically, the Man On The Moon artist says Jones is lying about the track's success after his remix, saying that people already knew the song and it had become a hit. But he's not backing down, as he responded to Cudi in a lengthy Instagram post caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter.

In his response, Jim Jones argued that no one knew who Kid Cudi was in New York before the remix, which happened because the man who shot the "Day 'N' Nite" video and eventually became Cudi's manager used to be Jones' intern. Still, some fans argued that this is all within the bubble of Hot 97 and the New York context, not the track's overall life in the public consciousness.

When Did Jim Jones Remix Kid Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite"?

For those unaware, Jones' remix of Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite" came out in October of 2008, about eight months after the track's official commercial release. This followed a long life on social media pages like MySpace and music blogs before becoming Mr. Rager's commercial debut single. Many folks instead point the "blow-up" of his career to Kanye West and his then-manager Plain Pat, if anyone's taking credit for the career but Kid Cudi himself. That's because the mixtape that "Day 'N' Nite" called home, A Kid Named Cudi, led to his G.O.O.D. Music signing.