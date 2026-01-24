Kid Cudi & Jim Jones Trade Blows Over Capo's "Day 'N' Nite" Claims

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kid Cudi Jim Jones Trade Blows Day N Nite Claims
Kid Cudi performs in the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jim Jones claims his remix of Kid Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite" is what blew Cudi up, which he vehemently disagrees with.

No one probably expected a tussle between Kid Cudi and Jim Jones in 2026, but here we are. Their latest flare-up concerns old claims from the Dipset member that his remix of Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite" is what blew the Cleveland creative up, which he firmly disagrees with.

According to XXL on Twitter, this claim from Capo is as old as 2022, and he most recently made it again on the No Rap Cap podcast. Cudi responded to these claims on Friday (January 23) in a series of Instagram Story posts caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter.

Basically, the Man On The Moon artist says Jones is lying about the track's success after his remix, saying that people already knew the song and it had become a hit. But he's not backing down, as he responded to Cudi in a lengthy Instagram post caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter.

In his response, Jim Jones argued that no one knew who Kid Cudi was in New York before the remix, which happened because the man who shot the "Day 'N' Nite" video and eventually became Cudi's manager used to be Jones' intern. Still, some fans argued that this is all within the bubble of Hot 97 and the New York context, not the track's overall life in the public consciousness.

Read More: Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves's Relationship Timeline

When Did Jim Jones Remix Kid Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite"?

For those unaware, Jones' remix of Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite" came out in October of 2008, about eight months after the track's official commercial release. This followed a long life on social media pages like MySpace and music blogs before becoming Mr. Rager's commercial debut single. Many folks instead point the "blow-up" of his career to Kanye West and his then-manager Plain Pat, if anyone's taking credit for the career but Kid Cudi himself. That's because the mixtape that "Day 'N' Nite" called home, A Kid Named Cudi, led to his G.O.O.D. Music signing.

Elsewhere, Jim Jones has other beef to handle. He's currently going at 50 Cent, Cam'ron, and a few other folks in the crossfire. Meanwhile, Kid Cudi's own previous feuds continue to come up every once in a while, including this one. But this rift is less of a personal battle and more of a question of ego, history, and credit.

Read More: Gervonta Davis & The Accusations Of Violence That Follow Him

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Mike Stobe / Stringer / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Music Jim Jones Explains Why He Is "Solely Responsible For Kid Cudi's Career"
ComplexCon 2023 Music Kid Cudi Reflects On 16 Years Since "Day N Nite" Being Released
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images Original Content #TBT: Kid Cudi "Man On The Moon" Phase
kid-cudi Mixtapes Kid Cudi Successfully Transported Us Into His Sprawling Mind On "Man On the Moon: The End of Day"
Comments 0