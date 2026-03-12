Drake is currently gearing up to drop his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. Recently, a snippet of one of his unreleased songs surfaced online, leading many listeners to assume that it's part of the project. In the snippet, he appears to take shots at both Serena Williams and ScHoolboy Q.

"... Serena, but I’m cool with Venus / I be hanging around those n****s like I’m Dua Lipa / I might hit up f*cking ScHoolboy and do a remix / Cause you put your n****s on, but they making peanuts / We don’t ever peace it up, the sh*t we got between us," he raps.

The snippet has earned mixed reactions from fans. While some are more eager than ever to hear what's to come, others are feeling a bit let down. This includes DJ Akademiks, who shared his thoughts on the song during a recent livestream.

"I'll be the first to say it, I don't like the snippet," he says in a clip shared by CY Chels on Twitter/X. "I don't like it, I'm gonna be honest."

New Drake Snippet

"These conspiracy theorists really think that Drake is leaking his own music. Like, 'Oh, Drake is testing it!' First of all, I'll tell you this verbatim from Drake. Drake don't want to use the crowd as A&R. He's gonna drop what he want to drop, but there are people who feel like Drake has tested. The reality of why I don't like this snippet [...] It's clear that someone picked the snippets where he's probably name-dropping. [...] It doesn't give me enough of the song where I can be like, 'Oh, it's fire.'"

Ak went on to theorize that the snippet was leaked by a hacker and that it was recorded at least a year and a half ago.