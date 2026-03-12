DJ Akademiks Reveals Why He’s Not Feeling Drake’s New “ICEMAN” Snippet

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Not Feeling Drake Snippet
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks shared his unfiltered take on a newly surfaced snippet of an unreleased Drake song.

Drake is currently gearing up to drop his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. Recently, a snippet of one of his unreleased songs surfaced online, leading many listeners to assume that it's part of the project. In the snippet, he appears to take shots at both Serena Williams and ScHoolboy Q.

"... Serena, but I’m cool with Venus / I be hanging around those n****s like I’m Dua Lipa / I might hit up f*cking ScHoolboy and do a remix / Cause you put your n****s on, but they making peanuts / We don’t ever peace it up, the sh*t we got between us," he raps.

The snippet has earned mixed reactions from fans. While some are more eager than ever to hear what's to come, others are feeling a bit let down. This includes DJ Akademiks, who shared his thoughts on the song during a recent livestream.

"I'll be the first to say it, I don't like the snippet," he says in a clip shared by CY Chels on Twitter/X. "I don't like it, I'm gonna be honest."

Read More: The Many Eras Of T.I. Told Through 5 Essential Songs

New Drake Snippet

"These conspiracy theorists really think that Drake is leaking his own music. Like, 'Oh, Drake is testing it!' First of all, I'll tell you this verbatim from Drake. Drake don't want to use the crowd as A&R. He's gonna drop what he want to drop, but there are people who feel like Drake has tested. The reality of why I don't like this snippet [...] It's clear that someone picked the snippets where he's probably name-dropping. [...] It doesn't give me enough of the song where I can be like, 'Oh, it's fire.'"

Ak went on to theorize that the snippet was leaked by a hacker and that it was recorded at least a year and a half ago.

"It makes it seem like Drake is in the studio cooking up a bunch of rhymes about TDE," he added. "With all due respect, I don't even think Kendrick Lamar remembers ScHoolboy Q's name. [...] It would be preposterous for me to listen to even Drake mention ScHoolboy Q, respectfully. [...] This leak makes it sound like Drake is still in the studio, salty as f*ck."

Read More: Drake Appears To Call Out ScHoolboy Q & Serena Williams In New “ICEMAN” Snippet

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Drkae ScHoolvoy Q Serena Williams Snippet Music Drake Appears To Call Out ScHoolboy Q & Serena Williams In New “ICEMAN” Snippet
Gordo Drake Beef Beast Music Gordo Claims Drake’s Beef With Kendrick Lamar “Woke Up A Beast”
Mal Drake "ICEMAN" Update Music Mal Says Recent Drake Snippets Aren't on “ICEMAN,” Provides Release Date Update
DJ Akademiks Drake Leak Overshadowed J Cole The Fall Off Music DJ Akademiks Claims His Drake Leak Overshadowed J. Cole's "The Fall-Off"
Comments 0