Gordo Claims Drake’s Beef With Kendrick Lamar “Woke Up A Beast”

BY Caroline Fisher
Gordo Drake Beef Beast
Mar 4, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors ambassador and rap artist Drake celebrates a basket by his team against the Portland Trail Blazers at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Trail Blazers 117-115. Tom Szczerbowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Gordo, the hardships Drake faced during his feud with Kendrick Lamar might have actually paid off.

During a recent appearance on the Flow podcast, Drake's frequent collaborator Gordo looked back on the Toronto hitmaker's beef with Kendrick Lamar. According to him, it wasn't easy to see the public fall for false narratives about his longtime friend amid the feud. Nowadays, however, he thinks it may have actually paid off.

"Artistically, with all the music that he's making, they just woke up a f*cking beast that they haven't seen in a long time," he claimed. "That makes me happy. The circumstance of it, the situation of it, and all the things that he had to go through was a bit sh*tty, obviously."

Gordo then noted how Drake dropped one of his biggest songs in a long time following the beef, "NOKIA," and went on a successful tour alongside PartyNextDoor.

It looks like Drake could have more successes on the way, too. He's currently gearing up to drop his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN, which he's been teasing for months.

Drake Teases ICEMAN

Recently, for example, he hopped on his Instagram to drop what appeared to be a cryptic hint about what's to come. Based on the post, a major comeback could be underway. "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself," he wrote.

A snippet of an unreleased song also surfaced online yesterday. In it, Drake appears to call out both Serena Williams and ScHoolboy Q. "... Serena, but I’m cool with Venus / I be hanging around those n****s like I’m Dua Lipa / I might hit up f*cking ScHoolboy and do a remix / Cause you put your n****s on, but they making peanuts / We don’t ever peace it up, the sh*t we got between us," he raps.

At the time of writing, an official ICEMAN release date has not yet been announced, though it's expected to arrive sometime this year. Earlier this month, rumors that the project had been delayed began to swirl. For now, that remains unconfirmed.

