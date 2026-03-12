Drake's Latest "ICEMAN" Update Is Bad News For His Biggest Haters

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake is going to be dropping "ICEMAN" soon, and on social media, the artist is dropping some messages with a purpose.

Drake is going to be dropping ICEMAN at some point this year, and the fans are ready for the new music. Overall, the artist remains one of the biggest in the world. While 2024 was a year to forget for Drizzy, there are still millions of fans awaiting his next album.

Based on reports from DJ Akademiks and other insiders, the megastar has been doing a lot of recording for ICEMAN. It appears as though the project has gone through three to four different iterations. This is why it has taken so long for the artist to drop Episode 4.

With that being said, there is a lot of anticipation right now. Some thought that the album would have come out by now. Of course, that has not happened. We don't even have a release date to go off of. Thankfuly, Drake is quite active on Instagram, and his latest IG story paints a picture of where his head is at right now.

Read More: The Many Eras Of T.I. Told Through 5 Essential Songs

Drake Is Making A Comeback

"This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself," an IG story caption reads. This is a strong statement from Drake. He is saying that he is upset with how he handled his recent beefs. He wants to make a comeback and show people who he really is.

Whether or not this is all talk and no substance remains to be seen. Fans want the old Drake to come back. The Drake who dropped classics in the early and mid-2010s. Of course, it's a bit unfair to assume the artist would revert back to the old self. Instead, it would be better to see some artistic and personal growth.

ICEMAN is one of the most anticipated albums of the year. With hip-hop declining on the charts, some believe this could be the album that puts hip-hop back on top. It is a big ask, but it's not an unreasonable one when you consider all of the hits that Drake has dropped over the years.

As for his haters, they are probably not amused by this latest message. They want the artist to fail and to go away forever. Clearly, that is not in the cards right now. Once ICEMAN is out, then we will finally be able to judge if the comeback really is what Drake thinks it is.

Read More: Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat Music J. Cole Didn't Sound Amused When Asked About Drake's "ICEMAN"
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Confirms One Key Detail About "ICEMAN's" Official Release Date
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake's Cryptic Message On Instagram Suggests "ICEMAN" Is Imminent
Comments 1