Drake's Latest "ICEMAN" Update Is Bad News For His Biggest Haters

Based on reports from DJ Akademiks and other insiders, the megastar has been doing a lot of recording for ICEMAN. It appears as though the project has gone through three to four different iterations. This is why it has taken so long for the artist to drop Episode 4.

With that being said, there is a lot of anticipation right now. Some thought that the album would have come out by now. Of course, that has not happened. We don't even have a release date to go off of. Thankfuly, Drake is quite active on Instagram, and his latest IG story paints a picture of where his head is at right now.

Drake Is Making A Comeback

"This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself," an IG story caption reads. This is a strong statement from Drake. He is saying that he is upset with how he handled his recent beefs. He wants to make a comeback and show people who he really is.

Whether or not this is all talk and no substance remains to be seen. Fans want the old Drake to come back. The Drake who dropped classics in the early and mid-2010s. Of course, it's a bit unfair to assume the artist would revert back to the old self. Instead, it would be better to see some artistic and personal growth.

ICEMAN is one of the most anticipated albums of the year. With hip-hop declining on the charts, some believe this could be the album that puts hip-hop back on top. It is a big ask, but it's not an unreasonable one when you consider all of the hits that Drake has dropped over the years.