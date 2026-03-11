Drake shared another cryptic post on Instagram on Tuesday, seemingly hinting at the imminent release of his next studio album, Iceman. This time around, he shared a series of pictures, with one of them showing himself with his face covered and his hand up in front of the camera.

The post has fans clamoring for more information about Iceman. "There are people yesterday that died that can’t hear iceman now. drop it Aubrey plz," one top comment reads. Another adds: "Bam dropped 83 before Iceman."

It isn't the only Instagram post Drake has used to tease Iceman, this month. Last week, he shared a series of pictures with the caption: "What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying." One of the images says "Warning Iceman" over a blue background.

When Is Drake Releasing "Iceman"?

During a livestream, earlier this week, DJ Akademiks shared the latest information he has heard about Iceman. “I think there’s three versions of the cookup, in my opinion, and the third version of the cookup came after he came off tour," he said. "That's the only thing he told me."

As for what's taking so long, Ak put the blame on Drake's busy schedule. "He said ‘AK, when I was doing this episode sh*t, I had to really get all these things done and get in between me doing these shows in all these countries, which is pretty tough. Now I’m home, I’m locked in. I’m working. Now is work.’ I think that’s the last official cookup to whatever the album is," he said.