Drake shared a picture of his son, Adonis Graham, wearing an OTF/OVO chain that was gifted to him by Lil Durk. He posted the image on his Instagram Story on Tuesday night. It comes as Durk remains behind bars while awaiting trial in his murder-for-hire case.

When DJ Akademiks shared the picture on Instagram, fans in the comments section had plenty of thoughts. "Seems like Drake the only holding Dem boys down when they go thru," one user wrote. Another joked: "Durk tryna keep that OVO stimulus package."

As for Lil Durk's criminal case, his trial was recently pushed back to August 25, 2026. He has been behind bars since 2024, when authorities arrested him on charges of conspiracy, murder-for-hire, and firearm use in a violent crime. They alleged that he orchestrated the attempted murder of Quando Rondo back in 2022. He has already pleaded not guilty and continues to maintain his innocence.

Drake's "Iceman" Album

In other news, Drake's Instagram post comes as he is gearing up for the release of his next studio album, Iceman. While the project still doesn't have a release date, Drake has already shared several singles from the project, including "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. It's unclear who else will be making a guest appearance on the project, but J. Cole recently confirmed he likely won't be doing so. "Oh, I don't know about that," he remarked when a fan asked him during a stop on his Trunk Tour Sale.