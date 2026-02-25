Drake Shares Picture Of Adonis Rocking An OTF Chain From Lil Durk

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake's Instagram post comes as he continues to work on his highly anticipated next studio album, "Iceman."

Drake shared a picture of his son, Adonis Graham, wearing an OTF/OVO chain that was gifted to him by Lil Durk. He posted the image on his Instagram Story on Tuesday night. It comes as Durk remains behind bars while awaiting trial in his murder-for-hire case.

When DJ Akademiks shared the picture on Instagram, fans in the comments section had plenty of thoughts. "Seems like Drake the only holding Dem boys down when they go thru," one user wrote. Another joked: "Durk tryna keep that OVO stimulus package."

As for Lil Durk's criminal case, his trial was recently pushed back to August 25, 2026. He has been behind bars since 2024, when authorities arrested him on charges of conspiracy, murder-for-hire, and firearm use in a violent crime. They alleged that he orchestrated the attempted murder of Quando Rondo back in 2022. He has already pleaded not guilty and continues to maintain his innocence.

Read More: Chromazz Labels Kendrick Lamar A "Nerd" And Questions Why Drake Bothered Dissing Him

Drake's "Iceman" Album

In other news, Drake's Instagram post comes as he is gearing up for the release of his next studio album, Iceman. While the project still doesn't have a release date, Drake has already shared several singles from the project, including "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. It's unclear who else will be making a guest appearance on the project, but J. Cole recently confirmed he likely won't be doing so. "Oh, I don't know about that," he remarked when a fan asked him during a stop on his Trunk Tour Sale.

Despite not having a release date ready, Drake has been hinting at Iceman's imminent release for months. He recently shared a picture of a notebook on his Instagram Story, which read: "ICEMAN 2026." In turn, fans think another episode of his livestream series isn't far off.

Read More: Team USA Uses Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" To Celebrate Beating Canada At The Olympics

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Chromazz Labels Kendrick Lamar A "Nerd" And Questions Why Drake Bothered Dissing Him
Lil Durk In Concert - Atlanta, GA Music Lil Durk Affiliate THF Bayzoo Reportedly Murdered As Gruesome Footage Surfaces Online
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0