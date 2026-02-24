Team USA Uses Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" To Celebrate Beating Canada At The Olympics

BY Cole Blake
Olympics: Ice Hockey-Men Finals - Gold Medal Game
Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes (86) of the United States celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The victory marked Team USA's first olympic gold medal in hockey since the beating the Soviet Union back in 1980.

The USA Men's Hockey Team beat their longtime rivals, Canada, to win gold at the Winter Olympics on Sunday. The victory marked their first time winning the top medal since 1980. To celebrate, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Team USA wrote in a post showcasing the score: "They not like U.S." The remark is a reference to Kendrick Lamar's iconic diss track, "Not Like Us," on which he took aim at Toronto rapper Drake.

Fans in the replies have been having predictably divided reactions to the joke. "I’m Crying man Kendrick made this n***a synonymous with Canada losing at anything," one user wrote. Another added: "You mean to tell me since the drake Kendrick beef The dodgers beat the blue jays and the US hockey teams both men and women BOTH beat Canada ???"

Others weren't a fan of the reference. "Using a song that alleges that Drake is a pedophile while the president of the United States is a child rapist isn't really a good flex," one fan argued. Another user from Canada added: "Thank the Lord for that. Trust me, we are grateful to be Canadian. We would NEVER want to be like you."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Falls Out Of The Hot 100 After Historic Run

Team USA's Win Over Canada

As for the gold medal game, the United States defeated Canada 2-1 after Jack Hughes scored a golden goal in 3-on-3 overtime. The last time the U.S. won gold was the "Miracle on Ice" against the Soviet Union in 1980.

Hughes, who chipped his front tooth during the game, said afterward: "Your whole life you're always going up against things. There's always new adversities, new challenges. Every single player in that game went through so many things. … It's a journey, the whole lifetime of work. I'm just a part of that. I think every single person in that game can be proud. Obviously, a great game and we had the better outcome but just a great game between USA and Canada."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Spikes Up Charts After Drake Loses Lawsuit

