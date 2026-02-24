The USA Men's Hockey Team beat their longtime rivals, Canada, to win gold at the Winter Olympics on Sunday. The victory marked their first time winning the top medal since 1980. To celebrate, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Team USA wrote in a post showcasing the score: "They not like U.S." The remark is a reference to Kendrick Lamar's iconic diss track, "Not Like Us," on which he took aim at Toronto rapper Drake.

Fans in the replies have been having predictably divided reactions to the joke. "I’m Crying man Kendrick made this n***a synonymous with Canada losing at anything," one user wrote. Another added: "You mean to tell me since the drake Kendrick beef The dodgers beat the blue jays and the US hockey teams both men and women BOTH beat Canada ???"

Others weren't a fan of the reference. "Using a song that alleges that Drake is a pedophile while the president of the United States is a child rapist isn't really a good flex," one fan argued. Another user from Canada added: "Thank the Lord for that. Trust me, we are grateful to be Canadian. We would NEVER want to be like you."

Team USA's Win Over Canada

As for the gold medal game, the United States defeated Canada 2-1 after Jack Hughes scored a golden goal in 3-on-3 overtime. The last time the U.S. won gold was the "Miracle on Ice" against the Soviet Union in 1980.