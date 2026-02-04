Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic torch through the streets of Northern Italy on Wednesday. The move came ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. Rocking a white tracksuit, he described the opportunity as an "honor" and offered "peace and love" to everyone competing.

“I’m showing peace and love and it’s an honor to have this torch in my hand right now,” Snoop said in a video on social media. “I want to spread a whole lot of love to the athletes, to the people of Italy, to the whole world right now. Because that’s what the Olympics is all about. Spread peace and love from the D-O-dub.”

Snoop Dogg's Role At The Olympics

For the Olympic games, Snoop will serve as the first-ever honorary coach for Team USA. “I’m jumping in as Team USA’s first honorary coach, a role that’s all about celebrating and supporting athletes beyond what fans see on the field of play,” Snoop wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “I’m here to bring my voice, my heart, and maybe a little wisdom from the sidelines. To help motivate Team USA, shine a light on the full athlete journey and uplift the people who make their dreams possible.”

Additionally, he'll be contributing to NBC's coverage of the event. He has recently hopped into the NBA broadcast booth as well. For the Olympics, he will be providing updates on the games and speaking with host Mike Tirico. “I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” Snoop said in a statement in September, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The D-O double G will be on the scene. I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”